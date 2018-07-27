David Bradshaw Wins 85th West Virginia Open

Daniels, WV (David Bradshaw interview courtesy WCHS) – For the third straight year, and 10th time overall, David Bradshaw is the West Virginia Open champion.

The Harpers Ferry native posted a final round of 70 to finish -15 for the week, six shots ahead of Charleston’s Will Evans. Bridgeport’s Mason Williams finished third at -8; he received low junior and low amateur honors.

Bradshaw opened his final round with a bogey, but recovered with consecutive birdies, including a hole-out from the bunker on the par-three third hole. He was able to keep a consistent level of play throughout the back nine.

Drew Green of Beaver was the top area golfer, finishing in a tie for fifth at -4. 16 area golfers made the cut for Friday’s final round; 10 of them would finish in the top 40, meaning automatic qualification for next year’s Open.

Top golfers overall

1. David Bradshaw (Harpers Ferry): -15

2. Will Evans (Charleston): -9

3. Mason Williams (Bridgeport): -8

4. Chris Williams (Scott Depot): -7

T5. Three golfers: -4

Top area golfers

T5. Drew Green (Beaver): -4

T11. John Ross (Bramwell): Even

T11. Ben Ramsey (Bluefield): Even

T20. Tyler Hillyer (Princeton): +4

T29. Jackson Hill (Beckley): +6

Area golfers to finish in top 40 (qualify for 2019 WV Open)

Drew Green, John Ross, Ben Ramsey, Tyler Hillyer, Jackson Hill, Samuel Berry (Bluefield), Matt Felber (Mount Hope), Todd Duncan (Daniels), Chris Daniels (Beckley), Jamie Hamilton (Lewisburg)