David Bradshaw Wins 2019 West Virginia Open

Parkersburg, WV (video courtesy WTAP) – For the fourth straight year, and 11th time overall, David Bradshaw is the West Virginia Open champion.

The Harpers Ferry native posted a final-round 70 at Parkersburg Country Club to finish 17-under for the week, eight shots ahead of runner-up Josef Dransfeld from Huntington. Six golfers would finish under par for the championship, with Bradshaw and Thadd Obecny II the only players to shoot under par in each of the three rounds.

Three area golfers made the cut to play Friday’s final round: Chris Daniels of Beckley finished in a tie for 15th, while Daniels’ Todd Duncan was tied for 30th. With those finishes, both Daniels and Duncan automatically qualify for next year’s Open. Also making the cut in 2019 was PikeView graduate Carson Proffitt, who won the 2018 high school individual state championship. He will play golf next year at Concord.

The 100th West Virginia Amateur is July 30-August 2 at the Greenbrier. Qualifying begins July 2 with an event at the Resort at Glade Springs.