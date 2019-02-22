David and Louise Turpin, parents who allegedly tortured their kids, plead guilty to 14 counts: DA

David and Louise Turpin, the California parents accused of torturing and holding captive most of their 13 children, pleaded guilty Friday to 14 felony counts against them, prosecutors said.

David and Louise Turpin, who were arrested in January 2018, pleaded guilty to one count of torture and one count of dependent abuse as well as multiple counts of false imprisonment, child endangerment and adult abuse.

Each will serve an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life, meaning they’ll be eligible to begin having parole hearings after the minimum time has elapsed, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said at a Friday news conference.

“Unless a parole board at some point… decides they should be released, they will serve the rest of their life in prison,” Hestrin said.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/AP) Louise Turpin appears in Riverside Superior Court during an information hearing in Riverside, Calif. Aug. 3, 2018.

(Frederic J. Brown, Pool via Getty Images) David Allen Turpin appears in court for arraignment with attorneys on Jan. 18, 2018 in Riverside, Calif.

Hestrin called the Turpins’ case “among the worst, most aggravated child abuse cases that I have ever seen.”

Had the case gone to trial, the victims likely would have been called to testify, Hestrin said.

The children — described by the prosecutor as optimistic about their futures — may choose to speak at their parents’ sentencing, he added.

(David Allen Turpin/ Facebook) Louise and David Turpin of Perris at their wedding.

Sentencing has been set for April 19.

The Turpins were accused of abusing 12 of their 13 children, including in some cases allegedly shackling them and beating them routinely, prosecutors said.

They were arrested after one child — a 17-year-old girl — escaped the home and called 911.

That Turpin daughter told the dispatcher that she and her siblings lived in filth and that she hadn’t bathed in nearly a year, according to testimony in court in June. She said she had last seen a doctor in 2013 and had never been to a dentist in her life.

(David Allen Turpin/Facebook) Louise and David Turpin were arrested in the torture and child endangerment case in Perris, Calif.

When rescued, all the children except for the youngest, a toddler, were severely malnourished, prosecutors said.

The eldest victim — a 29-year-old woman — weighed only 82 pounds.

Both Louise Turpin’s attorney and the public defender’s office representing David Turpin declined to comment on Friday.