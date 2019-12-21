Dave Walker to be Named Concord Head Coach

WOAY – Pineville native Dave Walker will succeed Paul Price as the head coach of Concord University, a source confirmed to WOAY Sports Friday afternoon.
Walker comes to Mercer County from Martinsburg High School, where he has led the Bulldogs to the playoffs every year since 1998. Martinsburg has eight state titles in the last 10 years, including four straight Class AAA championships.
Prior to coaching at Martinsburg, Walker was the head coach at East Hardy in the late 1980s and most of the 1990s. He has 304 wins as a high school head coach, the most in West Virginia history; he passed Meadow Bridge’s Larry McClintic for most wins in 2018.
Walker will be formally introduced as Concord head coach Monday morning.