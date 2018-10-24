Search
Daughter, granddaughter get prison time for woman’s death

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 24, 2018, 04:40 am

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- The daughter and granddaughter of a neglected 88-year-old West Virginia woman have been sentenced to prison for their roles in her death.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 50-year-old Lisa Jean Dunlap and 29-year-old Kayla Lea Rogers each were sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.

 

Prosecutors say Norma Dunlap was admitted to a hospital this year covered in insects and bed sores. She also had dried feces on her back.

 

Lisa Dunlap and Rogers pleaded guilty in September to neglect of an incapacitated adult causing death.

Rogers’ husband, 29-year-old John William Rogers, was sentenced to one to five years in jail for child neglect.

 

He pleaded guilty to the charge in September. Authorities say the couple’s three children lived with the neglected woman in “deplorable conditions.”

