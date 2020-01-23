D’Antoni to Speak at Big Atlantic Classic Banquet

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni will be the featured speaker at Sunday’s Big Atlantic Classic banquet in Beckley.

D’Antoni, a Mullens native, was a former standout player for the Thundering Herd from 1968-70. Following his playing days, he was the head at Socastee High School in South Carolina, recording more than 500 wins. Starting in 2005, he was an assistant to younger brother Mike with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Dan returned to Marshall as head coach in 2014. The 2017-18 season saw the Thundering Herd win the Conference USA Tournament, followed by an upset of Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Marshall won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament last year, and is currently 9-11 in the 2019-20 season.

The 2020 Big Atlantic Classic begins Monday, January 27, featuring high school teams from Southern West Virginia and around the Mountain State. A full schedule is currently being finalized.