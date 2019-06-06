D’Antoni and Holliday Stop by Princeton

Princeton (WOAY) – Doc Holliday and Mike D’Antoni stopped by the Chuck Maetha Center today as part of their 2019 Marshall Coaches Tour. The two coaches are in the area fundraising for Marshall Athletics as the school tries to build a new baseball stadium and improve on other facilities around campus. Listen to Doc Holliday talk about being in Southern West Virginia and Mike D’Antoni talk about what the fundraising is all about.
By Anna Saunders Jun 05, 2019
