Daniels Elementary Students Bring the Energy On Raleigh County’s First Day Back

DANIELS, W.Va (WOAY) – It’s back to the books for Raleigh County Schools. A new year at Daniels Elementary School means new faces, new school supplies and refreshed students, teachers and staff ready to take on the year. The energy from the students on the first day back was high all eager to get back to enjoy their favorites.

“I like switching classes,” one student said. “It makes the day go by faster.”

The students said some of their back-to-school goals include getting better at math and going on the field trip to Washington D.C at the end of the year. However, the kids were not the only ones with high hopes for the year.

“I just want my kids to leave the classroom knowing that they’re loved, that they can come to school and it’s a safe place and that their teachers love them,” pre-K teacher Allison Blankenship said.

