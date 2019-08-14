Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Daniels Elementary Students Bring the Energy On Raleigh County’s First Day Back

Anna SaundersBy Aug 14, 2019, 18:10 pm

DANIELS, W.Va (WOAY) – It’s back to the books for Raleigh County Schools. A new year at Daniels Elementary School means new faces, new school supplies and refreshed students, teachers and staff ready to take on the year. The energy from the students on the first day back was high all eager to get back to enjoy their favorites.

“I like switching classes,” one student said. “It makes the day go by faster.”

The students said some of their back-to-school goals include getting better at math and going on the field trip to Washington D.C at the end of the year. However, the kids were not the only ones with high hopes for the year.

I just want my kids to leave the classroom knowing that they’re loved, that they can come to school and it’s a safe place and that their teachers love them,” pre-K teacher Allison Blankenship said. 

Watch the full story above.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

