Daniels Elementary School hosts third annual trunk or treat event

DANIELS, WV (WOAY)- Daniels Elementary held their third annual trunk or treat event tonight.

The event began at 5:30 pm, but trick-or-treaters and parents started to show up at 5 pm, filling the entire parking lot and any given space they could find. Tonight’s activities included hayrides around the school, trick-or-treating inside the school and a pumpkin decorating contest.

“We started doing this because we wanted to have a safe environment for our students to go out trick-or-treating, so what better way than to do that here in your school and bring your community to you instead of sending your kids out into the community,” says Daniels Elementary School Principal Alvin James.

The event was free and open to the public. Before the event, James estimated approximately one thousand children to show up and partake in the activities.

