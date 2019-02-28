Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Daniels Elementary School fourth graders host egg drop contest
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Daniels Elementary School fourth graders host egg drop contest

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 28, 2019, 16:34 pm

12
0

DANIELS (WOAY)- Over at Daniels Elementary School in Raleigh County, fourth graders tried everything to keep their eggs in tact for the school’s egg drop contest.

Some used shoe boxes, parachutes and even cotton balls. Then it was time for the big drop, the egg falling 20 feet to the ground. Some kids were happy, no cracks in their eggs. But others had yolk everywhere. It’s the first year the school has done this and it’s all to teach the students about physical science, force and gravity.

“We finished our unit on physical science where we were doing force and gravity,” teacher Tammy Treadway said. “They needed to be thinking of those things. Plus, I wanted them thinking outside the box by using certain materials. The different ideas that have come up have been amazing.”

The students who successfully saved there eggs went home with a certificate.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X