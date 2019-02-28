Daniels Elementary School fourth graders host egg drop contest

DANIELS (WOAY)- Over at Daniels Elementary School in Raleigh County, fourth graders tried everything to keep their eggs in tact for the school’s egg drop contest.

Some used shoe boxes, parachutes and even cotton balls. Then it was time for the big drop, the egg falling 20 feet to the ground. Some kids were happy, no cracks in their eggs. But others had yolk everywhere. It’s the first year the school has done this and it’s all to teach the students about physical science, force and gravity.

“We finished our unit on physical science where we were doing force and gravity,” teacher Tammy Treadway said. “They needed to be thinking of those things. Plus, I wanted them thinking outside the box by using certain materials. The different ideas that have come up have been amazing.”

The students who successfully saved there eggs went home with a certificate.