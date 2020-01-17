Danielle Stewart now officially running for mayor of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Danielle Stewart is now officially in the running for Beckley mayor.

Stewart officially filed on Friday at City Hall.

With 23 years in the U.S. Army as well as her experience as head of the human rights commission and the Piney Creek Watershed Association, Stewart says more than anything, she wants an inclusive Beckley. 

“I want government transparency, a city government that reaches out and talks to all of the residents where they’re at, whether that’s social media, online however possible so that people know and can be a part of the process,” she said. 

Stewart also is putting economic development at the forefront wanting to create incentivized development zones in areas like downtown and Fayette Street. 

Stewart filed alongside Kelly Elkins who is running for a council seat in Ward 4.

