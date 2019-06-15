Daniel Vineyards Hosts 21st Annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va (WOAY) – Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard held its annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival today.

In its 21st year, the festival brings in wineries and food vendors from all over West Virginia. Those who attend are given a glass to go around and sample the different wines and enjoy the food. This year, there was also live music to keep the guests entertained from the time it started at 11 a.m. to when it wrapped up at 6 p.m.

“We love to show off what we have, but on top of it we are cooperative with a lot of these businesses,” vineyard c0-owner Richard Daniel said. “We sell wine at a lot of these places, and we sell their food, so it’s a great way for us to both get our products out there and get it to the public.”

If you missed the event today, the vineyard has several festivals throughout the year and food and wine pairings monthly.