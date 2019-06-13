Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Danese Woman Arrested On Multiple Outstanding Warrants

Terell BaileyBy Jun 12, 2019, 22:49 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is at Mount Olive Correctional Complex after deputies discovered she had several warrants against her.

A woman was trapped inside her car that was stuck in a mud hole Tuesday in the Gauley Bridge area. Sheriff deputies said, once they identified the woman they found she had a long list of pending warrants.

36-year-old April Dawn Neal had multiple active warrants stemming from May 7th, 2019.

The warrants include:

  • Identity Theft
  • Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm
  • Obstructing an Officer

After the initial incident (6/11), deputies discovered Neal was also wanted on a May 11th,2019 incident after she allegedly didn’t return a car she had taken. It was then revealed Neal had another five outstanding capiases for failing to appear in court on prior charges from January 3rd,2019.

Those charges include:

  • Forgery/Uttering
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Driving While License Suspended
  • Obstructed Windshield
  • Obstructing an Officer

She is currently awaiting arraignment.

