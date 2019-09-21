Dancing With the Stars Raises Over $200,000

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) On Friday night, six couples took to the stage for the annual Dancing With the Stars event in Beckley.

This is the eighth season of Dancing With the Stars put on by the United Way of Southern West Virginia. This event puts well-known people from the community on stage competing and raising money for over 45 charities.

“Year after year the community comes out and supports this event and that’s because we have been able to find community members who are willing to give their time to United Way and they’re really the ones who garner the support,” Executive Director Michelle Rotellini said. “You know, our 12 dancers, they have a network of people who are willing to support them and I believe we’re going to have a record year tonight.”

Rotellini was right. According to the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page, the event brought in $208,355 where 99% of it will stay in the area going to various local charities.