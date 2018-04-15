Dancing With The Stars Cast Revealed

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – The United Way celebrated their reveal party for their 2018 dancing with the stars competition!

Are you ready to dance? Because the 12 newest Dancing With the Stars competitors were announced. Food, dancing and laughter filled the Tamarack as one by one the brave dancing couples were announced!

This marks the 7th year United Way has held this event, an though it’s entertaining it will be used as a time to raise money.

“This event is our largest fundraiser for the United Way of southern West Virginia it accounts for about 30% of our total goal,” United Way Executive Director Michelle Rotellini adds.

Over the summer the 12 contestants will be practicing their dance moves in preparation for the big day in September. One team shares their biggest worry with the competition.

MD Elizabeth Thompson Nelson & Salon Slay Owner Anthony Napier share their biggest worry about the competition, “We have a lot going on so it’s going to be hard to schedule around this but we’re going to make it happen and we’re going to conquer and hopefully win it.”

Though they’re confident that they will raise the most money Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. Deb Evans & Dentist Jeff Harvey are a bit skeptical about their dancing skills.

“We’re not dancers neither one of us so that’s really scary that’s probably more scary to me than the fundraising.”

Each team has been paired with a professional dancer to make sure that their moves are on point. Freelance Photographer Chad Foreman & Pinheads owner Allision Ibarra want their competition to know they’re ready to take the winning title.

“We don’t take things lightly and we pretty much come to win and you guys are great people and you’ll do great things but where in it to win it.”

All the teams collectively add that though it will be difficult they’re ready for the challenge. The big day will be on September 14, at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

