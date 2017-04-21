Dancing With The Stars Announces 2017 Cast!

Advertisement



It’s what you all have been waiting for and its finally here, the announcement of the 2017 cast of “Dancing with the Stars”. Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, Margaret O’neal said, “This year promises to be extraordinary, we have six couples, 12 people who I think probably have the highest potential for fundraising that we’ve seen yet.”

United way of Southern West Virginia hosted the event at the Tamarack in Beckley Thursday night. Several people from the community as well as past dancers not only came to support the new cast but also United way! Hollie and Chip Williams who appeared in Dancing with the stars in 2014 told us,”Such a wonderful cause and all the money just helps so many people and their able to really reach out and help people. So great cause we’re supporting.” Winner of Dancing with the stars from 2016, Stephen New said, “United way does so much good that it’s really great that for one night everybody can come together give money for a really great cause.” And this years cast says they are excited to be part of the event, 2017 cast member, Stuart Cornett told us, “I feel very blessed that we can raise a lot of money for the people that need it and so that’s the only reason why I am doing it.”

This year will mark the sixth season of dancing with the stars and it’s all for a great cause, “Our United way campaign goal this year for the 2017-18 campaign is $860,000 dollars so every dime of proceeds, actually for any event we do from now on will go straight into our campaign goal and then turn around as we are this year and send those checks to non profits across the seven counties that we serve.” said, O’neal.

The event will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh convention center on September 22nd. Tickets will go on sale Friday April 21st, so don’t miss out on this wonderful event!

2017 Dancing with the Stars Cast Members and Choreographers:

Chase Boggs and Salley Jarrett Choreographer – Jill West

Dr. Stuart Cornett and Morgan Walls Choreographer – Darrell & Laurie Fuller

Orlando Usan and Kim Shingledecker Choreographer – Rhonda Chuyka & Lori Ward

Joe Meade and Dawn Paine Choreographer – Sharnice Taylor

Jerry Umberger Jr. and Karen Johnson Choreographer – Adriann Reiber

Kenny McBride and Donna Flaim Choreographer – Ashley Clemens

