Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Dairy Queen Giving Out Free Ice Cream Cones Today
By Tyler BarkerMar 20, 2019, 11:03 am
21
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones today!
To celebrate the first day of spring, the Fayetteville Dairy Queen will be holding their annual Free Cone Day on Wednesday. While supplies last customers can get a small vanilla cone free of no charge.
The company will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com