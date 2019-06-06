D-Day: 75 Years Later

NORMANDY, FRANCE (WOAY) – On this day in 1944, American, British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to bring the Allies one step closer to freeing German-occupied countries.

“I love what we have done and it shows strength and unity [in] everybody that works together towards a common goal,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Channell. “I am going to come back here, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity[and] nobody should ever pass it up.”

A West Virginia native, Channell’s grandfather fought during D-Day 75 years ago. Today, he has the honor to stand on the beaches his grandfather fought on. Even though he’s thousands of miles from home, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

