Cyber Monday tips to consider to safely shop online

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cyber Monday means people all across the country are at their computers ready to get the best possible deals online. Now of course entering your card information can put you at risk for having that information stolen.

However, there are ways to make it a safe and fun experience.

“Best to use a credit card to protect yourself instead of a debit card,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Not only do you make sure you get some insurance on your transactions, you know that you’ll be able to keep a very good record of that.”

But let’s say you do become a victim and notice odd activity on your account. What’s next?

“Go to your bank first and get an affidavit of forgery where your account’s been hacked and bring all that to your police department and let them go ahead and start sorting it out and getting a report started,” Cpl. Shane Meadows, with the Sophia Police Department, said.

Banks can typically insure you get your money back with their insurance programs, but for local law enforcement it is often hard to track down the hacker because most of the time, they aren’t local.

“When someone hacks you they could be in a different country. They could be who knows where and trying to track those people down is very difficult,” Cpl. Meadows said.

That’s why it’s important to take preventative measures like making note of the portal the online shopping services use.

“When you’re engaging in a transaction online, use a secure portal,” Morrisey said. “Make sure you’re not using the type of entity that you’ve never heard of before. Take the time. Make sure you have a secure transaction and have a wonderful shopping experience.”