CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia is now using time-delay technology. 
AvatarBy Dec 11, 2019, 16:21 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) –  West Virginia’s CVS Pharmacies are doing their part to reduce drug robbery incidents by installing time delay safes.

“It is meant to deter potential robbers from coming in and out as quickly as possible so law placement would be able to come in and apprehend them before they are finished,” said Pharmacy Manager Stefanie Stutler.

“In the Indianapolis area it actually decrease the robberies in the area by about 70 percent. So in all the areas that they’ve implemented since then has decreased about 50 percent,” said Stutler.

Prescription drugs is a major problem across the country largely fueled by the epidemic of opioid.

“Not all medications go in the safes. It’s only the ones that are highly sought after or highly abused such as oxycodone and hydrocodone,” explained Stutler.

All 58 CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia is now using time-delay technology.

