Curbside Recycling May Soon Come To Oak Hill and Fayetteville

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County residents may be able to curb recycling soon.

Ravenseye Recycling has filed with West Virginia Public Service Commission for curbside recycling pickup in Oak Hill and Fayetteville. At this time the communities in area do not have the option of a curbside recycling pickup. Kim Maxwell founder of Ravenseye Recycling says, there is a definite need, and this is a service that is not being addressed by the existing solid waste carriers.

“I think a lot of people here want to do it. People know recycling is the right thing to do and that we have an impact on the planet and anything that we can do to lesson that impact is great. I think people want to recycle and so my idea is to make it a little bit easier to do that,” said Maxwell.

We will continue to follow the story as the West Virginia Public Service Commission makes a decision.