Crusaders, Warriors Among MLK Classic Winners

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the final two games of the 2020 MLK Classic at Greater Beckley!

The Crusaders established early momentum in their 109-70 win against Webster County, with all five starters reaching double figures. Wyoming East also jumped out to an early lead against Greenbrier East; the Spartans would make several rally attempts, but the Warriors went on to win 54-49. The complete high school scoreboard is below.

BOYS

Trinity 69, Oak Hill 49

Mercer Christian 99, Richwood 67

Greater Beckley 109, Webster County 70

Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49

St. Albans 92, Nicholas County 37

GIRLS

Wyoming East 63, Oak Hill 34

Bluefield 47, Westside 41

River View 57, Lewis County 54