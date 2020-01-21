Crusaders, Warriors Among MLK Classic Winners

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the final two games of the 2020 MLK Classic at Greater Beckley!
The Crusaders established early momentum in their 109-70 win against Webster County, with all five starters reaching double figures. Wyoming East also jumped out to an early lead against Greenbrier East; the Spartans would make several rally attempts, but the Warriors went on to win 54-49. The complete high school scoreboard is below.
BOYS
Trinity 69, Oak Hill 49
Mercer Christian 99, Richwood 67
Greater Beckley 109, Webster County 70
Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49
St. Albans 92, Nicholas County 37
GIRLS
Wyoming East 63, Oak Hill 34
Bluefield 47, Westside 41
River View 57, Lewis County 54