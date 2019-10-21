Crowds Flock To Watch Jumpers Catapult From Bridge

LANSING, W. Va. (WOAY)- While most of us would never dare to jump from the bridge, others are willing to go to the extremes by climbing into a human catapult to be launched off the bridge. Though we would never try it ourselves, it is fun to watch others.

“The catapult, I believe, is the crowd pleaser. As you can see, every time, the crowd is involved with the countdowns and a million cellphones are up. It’s pretty awesome and it’s fun to watch,” says Bridge Day Staff Member Jimmy Kensill.

The bridge is already 876 feet tall, but jumpers are guaranteed an even higher look over the gorge by being launched into the air by the catapult.