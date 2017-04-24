Crime Stoppers of West Virginia reopens 35-year-old murder case

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (BY: SARAH PLUMMER, THE REGISTER HERALD) — A 35-year-old murder in Beckley will be one of the first focuses of a new cold case task force with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

The new initiative offers a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to solving cold cases.

The task force is comprised of several law enforcement agencies across southern West Virginia.

“We were able to compile records of cold cases from the area of several different agencies,” said Sgt. Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department. “And what we’re in the process of doing now is evaluating those based on solvability factors, and we will determine one particular case to focus on at a time.”

Related

Comments

comments