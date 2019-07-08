Crime Stoppers of West Virginia: How It Works and How It Helps

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia started in Beckley in 1993 as Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County but became a statewide organization in 2017. However, it is all part of the national organization, Crime Stoppers USA.

According to the board’s chairman of Crime Stoppers of West Virginia Margaret Rader, the national organization started in Texas in 1973.

“A law-enforcement officer was trying to solve a crime. He couldn’t get anyone to give any information so he announced on the radio station that there would be a reward,” Rader said. “And you didn’t have to give your name and they solved it, so now that’s our premise. We do not ask for any names. We don’t want your name. We don’t want you to identify yourself. All we want is your information and we will pay if it leads to a tip that is an arrest.”

Those who believe they have a tip of any kind of crime in the state can use the P3 Tips app or go online. After that, they will be given a reference number they will use throughout the process.

“If you ever want to request information about what’s happening with the tip you sent, you use that number. If you’re interested in finding out whether there was an arrest made on that tip, you use that number,” Rader said.

The Crime Stoppers program director will then vet the tips and send them out to designated law enforcement agencies where they will then investigate. According to local law enforcement, this resource has been very helpful.

“You know, the public is our eyes and ears,” Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said. “I mean, we can’t be at every place at every minute at every second. We’re stretched thin, and the public is actually our eyes and ears.”

Crime Stoppers is a donation based organization so the money used for rewards comes from donations. And of course if you have a Crime tip of any kind, visit Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or us the P3 Tips app.

Watch the full story above.