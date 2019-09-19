Crews respond to explosion in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion in Princeton, WV.

According to Mercer County Dispatchers, a call of an explosion came in at 4:30 pm at WV Recycle. Princeton Rescue, Princeton Fire, and EMS are on the scene.

No word on what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.