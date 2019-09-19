FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Crews respond to explosion in Princeton
By Tyler BarkerSep 19, 2019, 17:06 pm
63
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion in Princeton, WV.
According to Mercer County Dispatchers, a call of an explosion came in at 4:30 pm at WV Recycle. Princeton Rescue, Princeton Fire, and EMS are on the scene.
No word on what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries.
Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com