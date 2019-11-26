Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Crews respond to Fayette Co. accident, one dead

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 26, 2019, 11:01 am

UPDATE (11/26/19 11:05): Authorities tell WOAY that one person was killed in the accident.

Until further notice, only one southbound lane in the Fayetteville area of Rt. 19 will be open. Traffic is being rerouted through Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Fire Department and Fayetteville Police Department are on scene.

——————

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Crews are on scene of a car accident in the Fayetteville area.

Details are limited, but it appears that a car and a semi-truck are involved in the collision. Witnesses say the Route 19 southbound lanes are affected.

Jan-Care Ambulance is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.

