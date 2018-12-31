FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Crews Respond To A Two Vehicle Accident In Oak Hill
By Tyler BarkerDec 31, 2018, 10:16 am
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident this morning.
Shortly before 9 am, a truck hit a parked car on Jones Ave, lost control, and flipped on its side. Two people were able to climb out of the truck. One person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The Oak Hill Police Department is investigating.
