Crews respond to a Tractor-Trailer fire on I-77

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Crews are currently on the scene of a tractor-trailer that caught on fire on I-77 Northbound mile marker 24.

Dispatch told WOAY the call came in at 7:18 Thursday morning and the truck was carrying plastics.

Ghent Fire Department and Ghent ambulance are currently on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays during this morning.

Details are limited at this time but stick with Newswatch for more details.