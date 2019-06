RALEIGH COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- Crews are currently on scene of a accident involving two cars in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell Newswatch, the accident was reported at 10:04 P.M. The accident occurred at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Maxwell Hill Road.

No injuries are reported.

Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Jan Care Ambulance are on scene.

Lane are not being closed currently.