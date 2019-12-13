Crews battling structure fire in Lewisburg near Osteopathic School

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Several fire departments are currently battling a structure fire in Lewisburg.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers tell WOAY that a call came in at 6:33 am of a structure fire located on Lee St., which is near the Osteopathic School.

Lewisburg Fire, Fairlea Fire, Ronceverte Fire Departments are on scene, along with Fairlea EMS and Lewisburg Police Department.

As of 7:30 am no injuries have been reported and the flames are from the back of the building.

