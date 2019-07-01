FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Crews Battling House Fire In Beckley
By Tyler BarkerJul 01, 2019, 13:10 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County.
According to officials, crews are battling a house fire on Harper Heights Road. Several fire departments are on scene and had to call for back-up.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.
This is a developing story, stay with WOAY News for further updates.
