Crews Battling House Fire In Beckley

Tyler Barker Jul 01, 2019, 13:10 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County.

According to officials, crews are battling a house fire on Harper Heights Road. Several fire departments are on scene and had to call for back-up.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story, stay with WOAY News for further updates.

