BEAVER, WV (WOAY) Multiple fire agencies are on the scene of a warehouse fire in Beaver.

Dispatchers in Raleigh County tell Newswatch, the call came in at around 9:30 P.M., after a warehouse reportedly caught on fire. The warehouse is located on Blue Angel Lane.

The flames were extinguished within minutes, dispatchers add.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire departments from Beaver, Coal City, Ghent, and Mabscott all assisted.

No word on what caused the fire.