MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Shortly before 7 pm Thursday evening, Mount Hope Fire Department was called to Mound Street in Mount Hope for a house fire.

Cheif of Mount Hope Fire Department, Shane Wheeler, says the fire originated from the basement, quickly spreading to the kitchen, and eventually through the house.

Owners of home were not there at the time.

American Red Cross was called in for assistance.

No one was injured.