Batteries burst and cover Turnpike with acid after accident

MOSSY, WV (BY: CHRIS LAWRENCE, WV METRONEWS) — An accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77, the West Virginia Turnpike, early Tuesday morning caused major traffic headaches. The semi hauling automotive batteries overturned in the northbound lanes between Mossy and Mahan creating a massive problem.

“It rolled over and was hauling batteries,” said Parkways Authority General Manager Gregg Barr. “Some of the batteries were ejected from the trailer onto the highway and burst. Some of the battery acid and corrosive material was running across the road.”

When crews finally reached the scene it was determined the situation was bigger than the normal Turnpike emergency crews would be able to handle and a haz-mat team was dispatched to clean up the lost cargo. However, in the meantime, traffic was backing up and the decision was made to close the northbound lanes and detour traffic onto U.S. 19 at Beckley north to Sutton where those traveling to Charleston could take I-79.

