Crash closes I-77 southbound in Fayette County

Tyler Barker
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A crash has closed I-77 southbound lanes in Fayette County.

WV 511 reports that a vehicle crash on I-77 SB at Mile Marker 63.0.

2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed, and 1 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Reports of any injuries are unknown at this time.

