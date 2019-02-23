Craft Beer Festival Funds Bluefield Beautification Projects

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Bluefield Beautification Commission hosted the annual Winter Warmer craft beer festival on Saturday, drawing a large crowd of craft beer lovers.

The festival is described as the place to be if you’re 21 or older. Those who attended enjoyed beer from breweries such as Oskar Blues and Dogfish Head. They also enjoyed music by Space Monkey, a blues rock band from Blacksburg, Virginia.

“Events like these are good for the city of Bluefield,” said Gerrard Wade, who attends the event every year. “Events like these help the city of Bluefield and it brings publication to Bluefield. Things like this only makes Bluefield better”

The profits from the events will help with beautification projects such as the popular flowers that bloom each summer. It also gave the public the opportunity to honor Tony Webster.

Bluefield still mourns the tragic death of the student athlete after he had an aneurysm during a work out at his high school. Volunteers were selling rubber bracelets at the event to help fund a scholarship in his name and send funds to his family.

“I grew up in Princeton and seeing people come out and explore craft beer means a lot to me,” said Dakota Farmer from Mountain State Beverage. “The fact that it’s actually helping do something good in the community is even better.”