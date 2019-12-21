Crab Orchard serves hundreds of meals at its annual Christmas dinner.

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – Crab Orchard served hundreds of meals at its annual Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 21. The hustle and bustle of Christmas don’t always come in the form of shopping. In this case, the Crab Orchard Baptist Church gave the gift of food.

“Like this for our community warm place to call home and that’s really what it’s all about. Christmas is about Jesus coming and making his home with us we want to open up our home too,” said Senior Pastor David Bush.

The community church hosted it’s annual Christmas dinner free to the community.

“This is our 10th year of doing this. What we’re basically trying to do is open up our doors and welcome people to our table just as Christ welcomed us to his table,” said Bush.

The food was the fan-favorite but the main thing that everyone raved about was the effort put on by the church.

“The food is terrific here and everybody needs to come here to this church because Pastor David and Pastor Scott are the best,” said church member Duana Edwards.

“Actually my favorite thing is people having a good time and enjoying the food,” said 9-year-old Amyah Hurt.

“Its what Christmas is all about, sharing it, being together and with fellowship and your friends,” said church member Su O’neal.

The children also got to pick out their very own toy.