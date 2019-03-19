Crab Orchard Baptist Church Permanent Position for Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veteran Food Distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Crab Orchard Baptist Church will be the permanent new site for the Mountaineer Food Bank’s monthly Veteran’s Table Distribution event.

Due to the popularity of the event, traffic congestion became an issue at the Beckley VAMC. The decision was made in partnership with the Mountaineer Food Bank to move the mobile food bank to a new location that would not interfere with healthcare at the Medical Center.

The next distribution will be held on Thursday, March 21 in the Crab Orchard Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until noon. The address is 1501 Robert C Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard, WV 25827.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will walk the line of cars to receive signatures and issue Attendees will then drive up to the Mountaineer Food Bank truck and collect the appropriate box of food.

Beckley VAMC social workers and volunteers will be on location to assist the Mountaineer Food Bank in their efforts. Veterans who come to the Beckley VAMC for medical appointments via DAV volunteer drivers the same day as the food bank will have their box picked up for them.

The Veterans Table Distribution takes place on the third Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. There are income requirements. For more information about the Veterans Table Distribution contact for the Mountaineer Food Bank at 304-364-5518.