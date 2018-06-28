CPR Class Being Held

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- American Heart Association and Jan Care Ambulance have teamed up to host a CPR class.

The class is open to the public and no first aid requirement is needed for the class.

The class is free but seating is very limited to only eight people.

The class will take place tomorrow, June 29th from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Jan Care office located in Beckley.

If you are interested in attending you can email: Challgren@jancare.com