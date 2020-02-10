BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, CPR Cell Phone Repair hosted its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Beckley.

The locally owned cell phone repair store can repair more than just cell phones. They also specialize in tablets, drones, computers and gaming consoles. The store also sells pre-owned devices. Co-owner Justin Fanelli says having a store in Beckley has been five years in the making.

“We’ve always wanted to come to Beckley. We have two in Charleston and we’re always getting people from Beckley coming to one of our charleston stores. It’s been a market that we thought about for a very long time and a spot opened up. It was a perfect size and the perfect area and we were ready to open another store so we went for it,” said Fanelli.

Fanelli says in a few months the store will be looking to hire more employees.