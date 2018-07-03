Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Cow Appreciation Day Is MOO-ING Into Chick-Fil-A
By Daniella HankeyJul 03, 2018, 11:02 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Chick-Fil-A in the Beckley Galleria will be hosting the 2018 annual Cow Appreciation Day!
Cow Appreciation Day is a day for Chick-Fil-A to show appreciation to customers.
On July 10th from 6:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. customers who visit the restaurant wearing something cow- like, it can be from a full costume to just a cow headband will receive a free entrée.
