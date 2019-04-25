Covich Discusses Transition to Postseason Play

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Hear from West Virginia head golf coach Sean Covich on how the Mountaineers are putting their experiences from the regular season behind them to focus on the Big 12 Championship this weekend.

As tournament hosts for the first time, the Mountaineers know they have a unique opportunity, as they compete against the depth of golfers from the Big 12 – largely regarded as one of the top college golf conferences in the country.

WVU believes they are in good position to earn an at-large berth to NCAA regionals next month, and a strong performance at the Greenbrier can give them added confidence. Also notable is how the program has been able to achieve success in its first seasons since being reintroduced as an intercollegiate sport.

Five Mountaineer golfers – Matthew Sharpstene, Max Sear, Etienne Papineau, Logan Perkins, and Philipp Matlari – will tee off in the first round on Friday morning. Of those five, the four best scores will be applied to West Virginia’s team total.