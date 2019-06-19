Couple Loses Everything to House Fire

McDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A structure fire on Tuesday evening destroyed everything a Northfork area couple possessed.

“It was a two-story frame home [with a] large porch,” said Northfork Fire Department president Gary Dove. “[When we arrived, fire was] coming out of every window and fire was shooting through the roof already.”

Initially, Northfork, Keystone and Kimball fire departments responded to the scene. The flames threatened two other homes and a church. As the fire progressed, Anawalt, Welch and Bramwell fire departments joined efforts to put out the blaze.

The two people living in the home made it out safely, but lost everything inside. Neighbors say they hope to help their friends through the ordeal. One has already set up a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $5,000 to get the couple started.

