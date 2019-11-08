Couple breathes new life into Mt. Hope’s historic Mountainair Hotel

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – On the corner of Main St in Mt. Hope sits a beautiful and rich piece of history. It was the New River Company Clubhouse housing coal miners in the 1890s before it became known as one of the finest hotels in Southern West Virginia, the Mountainair closing in the 1960s.

Now it’s owned by Joyce and Harvey Cottle who have turned it into a coffee shop, a salon and a place for family, friends and the community to gather, now known as the Cottle Mountainair.

“A lot of people buy homes in Florida. We didn’t do that. We bought a home in West Virginia. Not real warm but it is a great place,” Joyce laughed. “When our whole family is together there are fourteen of us. The little ones run all over and they just have a great time and that really was his original reason to buy it

But it also had something to with the fact that Harvey grew up not too far from Mt. Hope in the Cranberry-Prosperity area, so he gives credit to his parents who would bring him into the bustling town of Mt. Hope often.

“Because every time we used to come to Mt. Hope they always drove by this building and say, ‘That’s the old Mountainair,'” Harvey said. “You don’t know what’s happening in the future.”

But the future of the building is bright with places for the big Cottle family to stay when they come to town and with spaces for the community to use for parties and events.

While Harvey and Joyce are away back where they live now in Maryland, Harvey’s family in Mt. Hope look after the hotel and work at the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop where you will find a picture of Harvey’s uncle who was a driving force in fixing up the place before he passed away a little over a year ago.

However, Harvey knows his uncle is proud to see a place in Mt. Hope that brings back so many memories for so many and will create new memories for next generation.

“Like right now you think about it, almost make you want to tear up,” Harvey said.

“Because people have been many different places. Some live in Florida. A lady lived in Minnesota. But their roots are really deep in Mt. Hope,” Joyce added.

Right now, the first floor is the coffee shop, the salon and the community space. The third floor is where the whole family stays when they’re in and they are hoping to turn the second floor into a ballroom and possibly office space.