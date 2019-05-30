Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Couple Arrested For Child Neglect And Delivery Of A Controlled Substance
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Couple Arrested For Child Neglect And Delivery Of A Controlled Substance

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 30, 2019, 09:55 am

27
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A couple has been arrested after multiple controlled buys, one of which a child was present for.

Clayton Shane Toler and Teresa Lynn Toler have been arrested after selling oxycodone to a confidential informant on many occasions in Long Branch. During a buy in October, a small juvenile child was in the vehicle of Teresa Toler during the transaction.

Clayton and Teresa Toler have been arrested for child neglect with risk of injury, conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance. They are both in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 and $200,000 bond.

Previous PostTrooper Charged In Beating Was Previously Cleared By Agency
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X