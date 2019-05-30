Couple Arrested For Child Neglect And Delivery Of A Controlled Substance

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A couple has been arrested after multiple controlled buys, one of which a child was present for.

Clayton Shane Toler and Teresa Lynn Toler have been arrested after selling oxycodone to a confidential informant on many occasions in Long Branch. During a buy in October, a small juvenile child was in the vehicle of Teresa Toler during the transaction.

Clayton and Teresa Toler have been arrested for child neglect with risk of injury, conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance. They are both in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 and $200,000 bond.