HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A health department says a West Virginia county’s hepatitis A outbreak appears to be past its peak.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said the peak of the epidemic occurred in July and has been gradually reducing.

The decline gives no indication of when the number of new hepatitis A cases will return to more typical levels, he said.

Cabell County has more than 200 confirmed cases. It had not had a diagnosed case in the past five years, but at its peak averaged 20 new cases per week through July.