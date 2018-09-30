HealthNewsWatchState
County’s hepatitis A outbreak appears to be past its peak
By Daniella HankeySep 30, 2018, 08:11 am
89
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A health department says a West Virginia county’s hepatitis A outbreak appears to be past its peak.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said the peak of the epidemic occurred in July and has been gradually reducing.
The decline gives no indication of when the number of new hepatitis A cases will return to more typical levels, he said.
Cabell County has more than 200 confirmed cases. It had not had a diagnosed case in the past five years, but at its peak averaged 20 new cases per week through July.
