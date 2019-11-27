PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – County Commissioner, Bill Archer speaks on missing Matoaka funds on November 27, 2019. Matoaka was voted to no longer be a town back in May. Taxpayers asked county officials to investigate missing money after the town of Matoaka was dissolved.

“They cannot completely dissolve until they transfer the wastewater treatment to a vital alternative organization. The funds that were coming from the treasury department, video lottery and table games. I contacted the Mayor and she said that she hadn’t received the funds and as press releases came out she called me back and said she misunderstood and yes she received them,” said Archer.

Archer said he is not sure on how the funds will be used because all entities have restrictions.