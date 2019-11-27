PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – County Commissioner, Bill Archer speaks on missing Matoaka funds on November 27, 2019. Matoaka was voted to no longer be a town back in May. Taxpayers asked county officials to investigate missing money after the town of Matoaka was dissolved.
“They cannot completely dissolve until they transfer the wastewater treatment to a vital alternative organization. The funds that were coming from the treasury department, video lottery and table games. I contacted the Mayor and she said that she hadn’t received the funds and as press releases came out she called me back and said she misunderstood and yes she received them,” said Archer.
Archer said he is not sure on how the funds will be used because all entities have restrictions.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.