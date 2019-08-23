Country Roots Salon Gives Free Back-to-School Haircuts For Third Year in a Row

MULLENS, W.Va (WOAY) – Wyoming County goes back to school on September 3rd and nothing says back-to-school like a fresh haircut. That is why Country Roots Salon in Mullens offered free haircuts to students for the third year in a row.

“We’re not just here to do hair and make money,” salon owner Jason Lane said. “We’re here to help the town in any way we can. Mullens has been really dead for a couple of years, and it’s finally starting to come back to life. And you know, we want to help the community in any way we can.”

With the free back-t0-school cut, students like Wyoming East Freshman Tyler Maples can start their year with confidence. However, Maples says it’s not just about what it does for him but the entire community.

“I feel like it’s good for the kids, you know. They can get a haircut and go back to school. Especially like, it all adds up, you know, it gets a little bit expensive with all the school supplies you got to buy and haircuts on top of that. It’s just really good,” Maples said.

And as if free haircuts weren’t enough, this year they’re taking up donations for school supplies and a new hygiene closet that Lane’s sister wants to start at Mullens Middle School.

“You take for granted things like basic necessities, you know,” Jessica Griffith said. “You don’t think to not have body wash and not have deodorant and stuff and so many kids today they don’t have that and we wanted to make sure that every kid was able to have access to everything that they needed and to do it in a discrete environment where they don’t have to ask people or tell people. They can just go in and get it and it’s at no cost to them.”

With free haircuts, school supplies donations, hygiene closet donations, giving back to the kids is all part of the salon’s mantra.

“Years ago, when I bought the shop from the previous mayor, Jon McKinney, he told that if I would always keep the kids first that the business would thrive and I just lived by that,” Lane said.