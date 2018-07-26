Countdown to the West Virginia State Fair has Begun

Preparations are under way for the annual West Virginia State Fair. They will of course have Fair Favorites like the Ferris Wheel, Carnival Food, and Live Shows but there will also be an unveiling of a new Roller Coaster!

“It is nameless right now and the name will be announced in the future but we will have a naming competition for fair goers,” said West Virginia State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.

But there will also be new menu items for fair goers to try out and vote on as well.

“We have a new food contest. There are 10 items from our current vendors that are submitted and there are some pretty exciting Fair Food that I know people will want to try,” said Kelly.

The excitement of the State Fair goes beyond the rides and food though.

“Just with your paid gate admission there is a lot to do. We have a Bear Show named The Bears of Bearadise Ranch. We have everyone’s favorite, the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs along with a High Wire Act in the middle of the grounds and then on our Sprint Center Stage we have musical acts every day,” said Mrs. Collins.

The most important aspect of the West Virginia State Fair is the time spent with family and friends while everyone is enjoying one of the last summer events of the year.

“I know that family vacations are starting to wind down and the school systems are getting ready to pick back up so what better way to get the kids out of the house one last time and just have a good day of family fun,” said Kelly.

And the best part of all this family fun is, you can experience the food, the rides, and the shows in less than One Tank of Gas.